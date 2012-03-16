LONDON, March 16 Tottenham Hotspur would
be punching above their weight if they finish in the top four of
the Premier League, manager Harry Redknapp said on Friday just
weeks after his side were being touted as serious title
contenders.
Three consecutive league defeats, against Arsenal,
Manchester United and Everton, ended all talk of a first Spurs
title since 1961. With Arsenal just a point behind in fourth
place with 10 games left, Redknapp has re-adjusted his sights.
"If we finish in the top four I think we overpunched our
weight really to be perfectly truthful with you but I think we
will finish in the top four," Redknapp told reporters on Friday
as he prepared his side for Saturday's visit of Bolton Wanderers
in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Tottenham could have gone 13 points clear of Arsenal when
they led their north London rivals 2-0 at the Emirates last
month but ended up losing 5-2 and the Gunners have roared up
behind them since after hitting form.
Chelsea are also four points behind in fifth place, meaning
the final months of the season could be nerve-jangling.
At least on Saturday Tottenham can forget about the battle
for Champions League football and concentrate on trying to reach
their first FA Cup final since they beat Nottingham Forest in
1991.
"The priority is to get to the Cup final and to get to a
Champions League place," Redknapp, still favourite to be England
manager, said of the goals for the remainder of the campaign.
"That's where we are at really - we want to go to Wembley if
we can this year, certainly."
Tottenham will be without Aaron Lennon for the clash against
relegation-threatened Bolton, while striker Emmanuel Adebayor is
also suffering with a hamstring strain.
A year after taking Tottenham to the quarter-finals of the
Champions League only to be hammered 5-0 on aggregate by Real
Madrid, Redknapp said Madrid and holders Barcelona would be hard
to stop again this year.
He was though impressed by Chelsea's dramatic victory over
Napoli in the last 16 on Wednesday.
"Barcelona and Real Madrid I really think they are in a
different level at the moment to anybody else in Europe,"
Redknapp said after the quarter-final draw raised the prospect
of an all-Spanish final in Munich.
"So, if they have got through you would not see anybody
beating Barcelona or possibly beating Real Madrid this year.
"I went to Chelsea the other night, it was a fantastic game,
great performance, great game, it was a pleasure to be there and
watch the game. They are still in there and I wish them well but
they are going to have to go some, anybody would have to go some
to beat the Spanish teams, that is for sure."
Chelsea, whose vacant permanent manager's job does not
interest Redknapp, face Benfica with the prospect of Barca in
the semi-finals if the Catalans beat AC Milan.
Real were drawn with APOEL Nicosia in the last eight.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)