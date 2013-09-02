LONDON, Sept 2 France international Etienne Capoue, one of the seven senior players to join Tottenham Hotspur in the past few weeks, faces a month on the sidelines after injuring an ankle in his team's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

The club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) that a scan showed an ankle sprain, a far less serious injury than Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas feared when he hinted after the game he might have broken his leg.

Capoue, 25, who joined Spurs for 9.3 million pounds ($14.39 million) from Toulouse last month, will miss at least four matches for Spurs.

France manager Didier Deschamps has replaced him in his squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Belarus with Maxime Gonalons of Olympique Lyonnais.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)