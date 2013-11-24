Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Nov 24 Tottenham Hotspur's players should be "ashamed" according to manager Andre Villas-Boas after his faltering side were pummelled 6-0 at Manchester City on Sunday.
The north Londoners had only conceded six goals in their previous 11 Premier League matches this season but capitulated after going behind after 15 seconds.
Two goals from Sergio Aguero and two for Jesus Navas, as well as one for Alvaro Negredo and Sandro's own goal, made it a miserable afternoon for Portuguese Villas-Boas in his 50th Premier League game in charge of Spurs.
It was Tottenham's heaviest league defeat since a 7-1 loss at Newcastle United in 1996 and Villas-Boas, who led the club to their best ever Premier League points total last season, has the job of trying to arrest a slump that has seen Tottenham fall to ninth in the table.
"We have to be ashamed of ourselves, and react to a defeat like this," Villas-Boas told the BBC.
"It was a difficult start for us. After that, everything you had in mind goes down the drain.
"There are not a lot of positives. We had a good spell of reaction after we suffered the early goals, but everything happened so quickly.
"Our only chance came in the first half. If it goes to 1-1 it is a different game."
Tottenham were undermined by a mistake from keeper Hugo Lloris which allowed Navas to score virtually from the kickoff.
"There is an immediate shock after 15 seconds," the Portuguese former Chelsea coach said.
"The concentration was not there, but the reaction of the players was positive. Everything went wrong for us, every opportunity was a goal and we paid a heavy price, too much for what we deserved.
"City were excellent, and we were extremely poor."
Tottenham now have a trip to the Arctic Circle to clear their heads when they take on Tromso in the Europa League.
"My responsibility is to lift the players, there is always another game coming. We have to give a response in the Europa League." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.