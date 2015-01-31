LONDON Jan 31 Players past and present urged England manager Roy Hodgson to call up Harry Kane for his next squad after the striker took his season's tally to 20 goals with the double for Tottenham Hotspur which sank West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The powerfully-built 21-year-old product of the Spurs academy struck after 15 minutes and again with a 64th minute penalty as Spurs won 3-0 at The Hawthorns to climb to fifth in the Premier League table.

Kane, who has scored regularly since breaking into the side earlier this season, earned more praise from team mate Hugo Lloris, France's No.1 goalkeeper, and former England international Phil Thompson for his latest tour de force.

Thompson, a European Cup-winning defender with Liverpool who played 42 times for England, said if he was the England manager he would not only pick him for the squad but would start him too.

Thompson said on Sky Sports: "He (Kane) is absolutely ready and I would have him in the England team, and give him a start because he deserves it after scoring 20 goals this season.

"The link-up play between Kane and Christian Eriksen was absolutely marvellous today. I know they got all the goals, but this was a team at ease with itself, 2-0 up in 15 minutes.

"It became the Harry Kane show. When he hits the ball so quick, goalkeepers don't get a chance to move their feet.

Lloris told the BBC: "When you're from the academy, you always get support from the fans.

"He works hard, wants to improve and he has a great mentality. I hope he gets a chance for the national team, he has a great future for Tottenham if he keeps up with his mentality."

Kane, who had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before getting a regular chance at Spurs, has played 30 times for England's various youth teams since 2010 with eight goals in 10 games for the Under-21s over the last two seasons.

England's next two matches are a European championship qualifier against Lithuania on March 27 and a friendly against Italy on March 31. (Editing by Ian Chadband)