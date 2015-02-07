LONDON Feb 7 Harry Kane's prolific form continued when he struck two second-half goals to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 win over fierce rivals Arsenal and lift them into the Premier League's top four on Saturday.

The 21-year-old striker cancelled out Mesut Ozil's early goal for Arsenal with a calm finish at the far post and his majestic header four minutes from time sent the White Hart Lane crowd into raptures.

Ozil had opened the scoring against the run of play when he volleyed in Oliver Giroud's miscued shot from close range after 11 minutes.

The visitors then stood firm in the face of continuous Tottenham attacks but Kane broke their resistance with his 21st goal in all competitions this season 11 minutes into the second half after Arsenal had failed to clear a corner.

The dominant hosts poured forward in search of a winner and Kane duly obliged, the striker planting a brilliant header beyond the desperate dive of David Ospina to secure a famous victory for Spurs.

Tottenham climbed above Arsenal and Southampton into fourth place in the table, a Champions League qualification spot.

England manager Roy Hodgson was at White Hart Lane and will have been given plenty to ponder by the uncapped Kane whose second-half performance proved the difference.

Arsenal took the lead when Germany's Ozil, who looked to be fractionally offside, neatly volleyed from close range to score his third goal in as many games.

The tension between the sides was palpable at the halftime whistle as a confrontation between Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck and Spurs fullback Danny Rose flared up.

Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton, a Spurs fan, was presented with a number 50 shirt at the interval to mark his appearances landmark in his side's 21-16 home defeat by England in the Six Nations opener on Friday.

His presence on the pitch was not out of place at a derby that often matched the intensity of the battle at the Millennium Stadium.

Kane levelled when Ospina failed to deal with a corner, tipping the ball into the path of the lively striker who gleefully slotted it low into the net.

The in-form forward was not finished yet, however, rising highest to head his 12th league goal of the campaign. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)