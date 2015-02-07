(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Feb 7 Harry Kane's prolific form continued when he struck two second-half goals to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 win over fierce rivals Arsenal and lift them into the Premier League's top four on Saturday.

The 21-year-old striker cancelled out Mesut Ozil's early goal for Arsenal with a calm finish at the far post and his majestic header four minutes from time sent the White Hart Lane crowd into raptures.

Ozil had opened the scoring against the run of play when he volleyed in Oliver Giroud's miscued shot from close range after 11 minutes.

Kane's brace in his first north London derby gave the hosts their 50th league win in the history of the fixture and propelled them above Arsenal and Southampton into fourth place in the table, a Champions League qualification spot

It was only the sixth time that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has tasted defeat by Tottenham during his 19-year reign but it was the Gunners' fourth 2-1 loss in their last six league visits to White Hart Lane.

"It was a special game. The victory is fully deserved. I'm very happy for our players and our supporters," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told the BBC.

"We had a (high-pressing) style in mind to win, At 1-0 down the team kept going and kept fighting.

"I think Kane's performance was brilliant. He has massive potential."

England manager Roy Hodgson was at White Hart Lane and will have been given plenty to ponder by the uncapped Kane whose second-half performance proved the difference.

Arsenal took the lead when Germany midfielder Ozil, who looked to be fractionally offside, neatly volleyed from close range to score his third goal in as many games.

The tension between the two sides was palpable at the half time whistle, with a confrontation between Danny Welbeck and Spurs fullback Danny Rose indicative of the intensity of the fixture.

Kane levelled when Ospina failed to deal with a corner, tipping the ball into the path of the lively striker who gleefully slotted it low into the net.

The in-form forward was not finished yet, however, rising highest to head his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Tottenham have not finished above Arsenal in the Premier League table since 1995. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)