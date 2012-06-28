By Mark Pangallo
LONDON, June 28 Tottenham Hotspur's assistant
coaches Joe Jordan and Kevin Bond have officially left the club,
Spurs announced on Thursday, signalling that the Premier League
side are edging closer to appointing a new manager.
Both assistants were hired by Harry Redknapp at the start
his spell in charge which began four years ago and ended when he
lost his job as manager on June 14.
Former Scotland striker Jordan was thrust into the spotlight
during Tottenham's Champions League campaign in 2011, when he
and former AC Milan player Gennaro Gattuso were involved in a
heated touch-line bust-up.
"We can now formally confirm that Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan
have left the Club following Harry Redknapp's departure as
manager," Spurs said in a statement.
Sacked Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas is the bookmakers'
favourite to take up the vacant hot-seat at White Hart Lane.
