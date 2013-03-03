LONDON, March 3 Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-1 in a typically frantic North London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday to move into third place in the Premier League and open up a seven-point gap on their arch-rivals in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Both Spurs goals came in a two-minute burst shortly before halftime with man-of-the-moment Gareth Bale and Aaron Lennon scoring before Arsenal hit back with a header from Per Mertesacker six minutes into the second half.

Bale and Lennon scored after finding huge gaps in the centre of Arsenal's defence and both teams had plenty of chances to score in an all-action second half.

But Spurs, who stretched their unbeaten league run to 12 matches, held on to move above Chelsea with 54 points from 28 games.

Arsenal stayed fifth on 47 points after failing to win at White Hart Lane for the fifth successive season.

