LONDON Dec 23 Tim Sherwood has been appointed Tottenham Hotspur head coach until the end of the 2014/15 season following the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas earlier his month, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.

"We were extremely reluctant to make a change mid-season, but felt we had to do so in the club's best interests," chairman Daniel Levy said on the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"We have a great squad and we owe them a head coach who will bring out the best in them and allow them to flourish and enjoy a strong, exciting finish to the season.

"We are in the fortunate position of having within our club a talented coach in Tim Sherwood. We believe Tim has both the knowledge and the drive to take the squad forward." (Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Rex Gowar)