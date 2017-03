LONDON May 13 Manager Tim Sherwood has left Tottenham Hotspur after six months in charge, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December and led Spurs to sixth place in the table.

He signed an 18-month contract when he took over as manager but was widely expected to leave at the end of the season. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)