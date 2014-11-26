LONDON Nov 26 Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to connect to manager Mauricio Pochettino's philosophy but playmaker Christian Eriksen believes the team are starting to fill the gaps after an inconsistent start to the season.

Pochettino, who joined Spurs from Premier League rivals Southampton during the close season, has made an indifferent start to life at White Hart Lane, losing four of his six home league games as his side adjust to his favoured pressing game.

Spurs, who have 17 points from 12 league games, needed Eriksen's late winner to steal a 2-1 victory at Hull City on Sunday to sit 10th in the Premier League table.

"I think we are getting better," Eriksen was quoted as saying in the London Evening Standard newspaper. "We are getting used to his training and how he wants us to play in the games, but, of course, there are times when it doesn't connect at all.

"Overall, I think we're doing the right thing and adapting in the right way. You need to know what your team mates will be doing, and that is an area we need to improve."

Eriksen, who was signed from Ajax Amsterdam in August 2013, played under two different managers last season as Andre Villas-Boas was replaced as head coach by Tim Sherwood in December.

With Argentine Pochettino now the man in charge, the 22-year-old Eriksen hopes the managerial comings and goings at White Hart Lane are a thing of the past and that Spurs will finally reap the rewards of stable leadership.

"There have been a lot of changes," the Danish international said. "A lot of things have happened, of course. It's going the right way. When you fire a manager to get a new one it's difficult and takes time, but we are on the right way." (Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken Ferris)