Dec 14 In the cosmopolitan world of modern professional football, genuine local heroes have become increasingly rare and all the more to be treasured.

"Harry Kane, he's one of our own," Tottenham Hotspur supporters sing in praise of the 21 year-old striker from Chingford, the London suburb where David Beckham learnt his football.

There was another jubilant chorus in Kane's honour after only four minutes of Sunday's 2-1 win at Swansea City when he headed Spurs in front.

It was his 12th goal of the season and although the majority came in Europa League and Capital One Cup games, he now has three in his last four Premier League away matches.

Fans who had been urging manager Mauricio Pochettino to give the young Londoner a chance when he preferred to pick Roberto Soldado and Emmanuel Adebayor believe their faith has been justified.

The more experienced pair have only three league goals between them this season, and with Adebayor out injured since early November, Kane has now equalled that total.

Confident playing as either a lone striker or as one of a pair, he demonstrated his versatility by starting the Swansea game as an advanced midfielder behind Soldado before taking on the main attacking role when the unimpressive Spaniard was substituted only 10 minutes into the second half.

One of Kane's strengths is his heading, as he proved with his goal on Sunday, steering Christian Eriksen's corner powerfully past goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel.

After Wilfried Bony had equalised, and Spurs had withstood some strong pressure, Kane almost restored the lead with another header. This time it was a glancing one that slid just wide of the far post.

And even after Eriksen had driven in the winning goal in the 89th minute, Kane was close to scoring once more.

Following a defensive error by substitute Jonjo Shelvey that gave Tottenham possession, he surged forward and drew a save from Tremmel with his less favoured right foot.

Cue another chorus of "one of our own" from the travelling fans in the driving rain.

Kane told Sky Sports it was an important victory as Spurs attempt to keep in touch with the top six.

"We wanted to come out of the blocks flying and when Christian put a great ball in from the corner I managed to time it right," he said.

With Adebayor still missing and Soldado out of sorts, his sense of timing is proving invaluable.