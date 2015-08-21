Aug 21 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will look to rediscover his scoring touch against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with the England international hoping to open his account against a defence he breached four times last season.

Kane, who bagged 31 goals for Spurs in a breakthrough campaign, has yet to find the net in two Premier League games this season but will be back in familiar surroundings, having spent three months on loan with the Foxes in 2013.

The striker scored in less than 60 seconds when Spurs visited Leicester last December and followed that up with his first Premier League hat-trick in the return fixture in March as Tottenham completed a league double over Saturday's opponents.

"Obviously, I scored once away and got a hat-trick at home last season so hopefully I can continue that form against them," the 22-year-old said.

"I spent a bit of time at Leicester so I know a few faces there and it will be good to see them... I enjoy playing against them."

Tottenham will also be seeking their first win of the season after losing their opening fixture 1-0 to Manchester United and drawing 2-2 at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

Leicester, meanwhile, have enjoyed a dream start under new coach Claudio Ranieri, claiming back-to-back wins over Sunderland and West Ham to plunder a maximum six points from two matches.

"I think we've been a bit unlucky in the last two games, but we've been playing some good football so we want to start the game at a high tempo this weekend, keep the ball, create some chances and hopefully get some goals," Kane told the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"The points are the most important thing and three of them will be massive for us on Saturday."

Spurs winger Andros Townsend has been ruled out of the clash after picking up an ankle injury, adding to manager Mauricio Pochettino's woes after the 24-year-old was sidelined with a shoulder problem that kept him out of action for three weeks.

"Andros' shoulder is okay but he now has a minor problem in his ankle," Pochettino said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)