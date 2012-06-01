LONDON, June 1 Tottenham Hotspur captain Ledley
King wants to stay with the club in some capacity even though
his contract ends in the close season, the former England
defender said on Friday.
The 31-year-old has been plagued by knee problems in recent
years and had more surgery at the end of the season.
"I've been discussing things with the club," King told the
Spurs website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com). "The club has been
fantastic in supporting me and given me several options to stay
involved.
"I shall take a view with them in pre-season on my future.
Tottenham has been the only club for me and if I can't play here
then I shall look to be involved in another capacity."
Other Premier League players out of contract include Arsenal
goalkeeper Manuel Almunia, Andy Johnson and Danny Murphy of
Fulham, Aston Villa's Carlos Cuellar and Emile Heskey,
Liverpool's Fabio Aurelio, Manchester United keeper Tomasz
Kuszczak, Stoke City's Ricardo Fuller, West Bromwich Albion's
Paul Scharner and Hugo Rodallega of Wigan Athletic.
Chelsea's Champions League winners Jose Bosingwa and Salomon
Kalou were also on the league's free-transfer list.
Defender Bosingwa, signed from Porto in 2008, and forward
Kalou, who spent six years at Chelsea after joining from
Feyenoord, follow Didier Drogba out of Stamford Bridge.
Drogba, who scored the decisive penalty in the shootout
victory in the final against Bayern Munich last month, announced
last week he was leaving after eight years with Chelsea during
which he also won three league titles, four FA Cups and two
League Cups.
The 34-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid and Chinese
club Shanghai Shenhua.
(Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Tony Jimenez)