LONDON Nov 6 Andre Villas-Boas has defended Tottenham Hotspur's medical staff after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was given the all-clear to resume playing despite losing consciousness against Everton on Sunday.

Lloris, who returned to training on Wednesday, collided with Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in the latter stages of the Premier League stalemate and played on after pitchside medical checks.

The former Olympique Lyon keeper is expected to play for Tottenham against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I stand absolutely by the decision I took and I stand by the decision that the medical department took following the checks they made on the player, all according to the book," Villas-Boas told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I stand by the decision that gave us the green light for the player to continue."

The former Chelsea boss added that club doctor Shabaaz Mughal and physio Geoff Scott had helped to save the life of Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba when he suffered a cardiac arrest at White Hart Lane in March 2012.

"Two people in the medical department that two years ago saved the life of a footballer on the pitch have been completely forgotten, poorly treated, badly respected by lots of opinion makers," he said.

Villas-Boas, who managed Lukaku when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, questioned whether the striker could have done more to avoid hurting Lloris.

"I want to believe that Lukaku's leg was not left to clash into Hugo's head," he said.

"I find it remarkable that nobody has dedicated themselves to find out if the player could have avoided the goalkeeper and I'm disappointed that Lukaku hasn't contacted Hugo.

"I don't want to question Lukaku. He's a young player and is wonderfully gifted but I think he could have jumped over Lloris."