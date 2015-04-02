LONDON, April 2 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to struggling Burnley as he recovers from a gashed knee suffered two weeks ago against Leicester City.

The France international was carried off on a stretcher early in the 4-3 win against Leicester City and missed his country's friendlies against Brazil and Denmark.

"Hugo Lloris is still recovering after his problem against Leicester -- he is out," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said at a news conference on Thursday.

Michel Vorm will deputise for Lloris.

Spanish striker Roberto Soldado is also a doubt for the match at Turf Moor, where Tottenham need a victory to stay on the edge of the fight for a top-four finish.

Tottenham are in seventh place in the table with eight games remaining, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and with a far worse goal difference.

However, Pochettino said he hopes the quartet of players who featured for England on Tuesday against Italy will be have received a timely confidence boost.

Harry Kane started his first senior England international in Turin, while Andros Townsend came off the bench to score a superb equaliser. Ryan Mason earned his first senior cap while Kyle Walker was also involved.

"It's been a very good week for Tottenham," he said.

"The English players and others with their international teams have put in good performances. They are all fit and at a very good level." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)