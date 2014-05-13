(Repeats fixing typo in Hoddle)
LONDON, May 13 A list of Tottenham Hotspur
managers in the Premier League era following the departure of
Tim Sherwood on Tuesday.
Doug Livermore/ Ray Clemence May 1992 - June 1993
Ossie Ardiles June 1993 - Nov. 1994
Steve Perryman* Nov. 1994 - Nov. 1994
Gerry Francis Nov. 1994 - Nov. 1997
Christian Gross Nov. 1997 - Sept. 1998
Chris Hughton/David Pleat* Sept. 1998 - Oct. 1998
George Graham Oct. 1998 - March 2001
David Pleat* March 2001 - April 2001
Glenn Hoddle April 2001 - Sept. 2003
David Pleat* Sept. 2003 - June 2004
Jacques Santini June 2004 - Nov. 2004
Martin Jol Nov. 2004 - Oct. 2007
Clive Allen* Oct. 2007 - Oct. 2007
Juande Ramos Oct. 2007 - Oct. 2008
Harry Redknapp Oct. 2008 - June 2012
Andre Villas-Boas July 2012 - Dec. 2013
Tim Sherwood Dec. 2013 - May 2013
*denotes caretaker manager
