LONDON Aug 31 England midfielder Scott Parker
completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United on
Wednesday, the first significant deal on transfer deadline day.
"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement
with West Ham United for the permanent transfer of Scott
Parker," Premier League Tottenham's website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com) confirmed on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who is part of England's squad for the Euro
2012 qualifier away to Bulgaria on Friday, had been expected to
leave West Ham ever since they were relegated from the top
flight at the end of last season.
A hard-working cog in central midfield, Parker will provide
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp with more ball-winning options
after the north London club opened their Premier League campaign
with heavy defeats by Manchester United and Manchester City.
Parker joined West Ham from Newcastle United in 2007 and
became a popular figure with the crowd for his all-action
displays. His performances in West Ham's ultimately doomed
struggle against the drop also earned him the Football Writers'
Player of the Year vote last season.
Neither club disclosed a fee and Tottenham did not specify
the length of Parker's contract.
Parker played 129 times for West Ham, scoring 12 goals.
"The midfielder has moved to White Hart Lane after handing
in an official written transfer request on Tuesday night,
despite the best attempts of the Board and management to retain
his services," West Ham's website (www.whufc.com) said.
