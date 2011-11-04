LONDON Nov 4 Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry
Redknapp should be back in the dugout for the Premier League
match at home to Aston Villa in just over two weeks after having
minor heart surgery.
The 64-year-old Redknapp had hoped to return for Sunday's
league game at London rivals Fulham but has heeded medical
advice to rest and is set to watch the match on television
instead.
"The manager is recuperating at home after having two stents
inserted to unblock coronary arteries on Wednesday and will be
missing from the dugout at Craven Cottage this weekend as he
continues to recover," Spurs said in a statement on Friday.
Redknapp told the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com):
"I am feeling a bit better and as soon as I am ready I will be
back.
"I'll take it easy for now and do what the doctor tells me.
If I do that then I won't have a problem."
The former West Ham United, Portsmouth and Southampton
manager told Friday's Sun newspaper he knew he was in trouble
when he had chest pains while on a treadmill at his Dorset home.
"I had hardly got going when it went tight and I was
struggling to breathe. As soon as that happens you know the best
thing to do is stop immediately which I did," said Redknapp.
"I haven't had a heart attack. It was just the specialist
told me the arteries needed doing now."
Speaking before Thursday's Europa League game, which Spurs
lost 1-0 to Rubin Kazan in Russia, Redknapp said his doctor had
told him to put his feet up "for the next couple of weeks".
"That's handy because after this weekend we have a break for
international matches coming up anyway. After that I'll be back
in at Tottenham and back on the training pitch."
Spurs, who have climbed to fifth in the Premier League after
six wins in seven games, host Villa at White Hart Lane on Nov.
21.
