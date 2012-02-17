Feb 17 Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry
Redknapp, rejecting any notion he might be getting distracted by
talk linking him to the England job, said on Friday the only
thing he had thought about all week was how to beat Stevenage in
the FA Cup.
There has been daily speculation in British newspapers over
whether he will be installed as England boss ever since Fabio
Capello resigned earlier this month, while fans, players and
fellow managers have also been touting his credentials.
While all the fuss over him has not gone unnoticed, Redknapp
said his mind was firmly focused on Sunday's trip to League One
(third division) Stevenage in the fifth round of a competition
Spurs are favourites to win for the first time since 1991.
"People would find it hard to believe that all week I
haven't gone away and got distracted," he told reporters at his
pre-match briefing at the club's training ground in Chigwell,
north of London.
"I've been thinking about Stevenage all week. It's going to
be a tough game. That's all I've been thinking about -- trying
to get a result at Stevenage."
His assertion that he had not even been approached by the FA
over the England vacancy, coupled with a declaration of his
commitment to his club, will be pleasant reading for Spurs fans
who have sung songs and waved banners begging him not to leave.
But his failure to rule himself out of the running will not
be.
"I've not discussed the job with anybody. Last week I see a
couple of managers ruled themselves out without even being ruled
in, I'm not going to rule myself out but I've never been ruled
in either," he said.
Redknapp has said it would be possible to manage a
top-flight club and look after England at Euro 2012 -- which is
less than four months away -- but on Friday made clear that was
only viable in the short term.
"In the long term it's not a job that could be done
part-time, whoever they appoint it's a full-time job," he said.
"You couldn't run a Premier League club or any other club in
any country in the world and do that job as well, it's
impossible."
CROWD-PLEASING TEAM
The Englishman is the hot favourite for the job thanks to an
affable nature and an impressive management record - not least
at Spurs where he has built a crowd-pleasing team who are
challenging for the Premier League title.
Last season he took them to a surprise Champions League
quarter-final and this term he is on track to ensure they
qualify for Europe's elite club competition. They are currently
third, seven points behind league leaders Manchester City.
They will put aside their league ambitions temporarily this
weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage and where in the
absence of Manchester United and City, Spurs have become the
front runners.
"I've really got a job to do here," Redknapp replied when
asked if uncertainty over the England post would be resolved
soon.
"My focus has really got to be on trying to get Tottenham as
high as I can in the table - the Champions League is what we
really want this year and the FA Cup is there as well, we've got
a chance in that," he said.
"So I've really got to keep focusing on that, I can't start
thinking about anything else really."
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)