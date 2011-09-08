LONDON, Sept 8 Tottenham Hotspur's Brazil
midfielder Sandro has signed a new five-year contract, the club
said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old made an impact in his debut season at the
north London club, shining in their Champions League victory
over AC Milan at the San Siro and scoring a spectacular goal
against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
He has become a regular in the Brazil squad, winning seven
caps, but is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained on
international duty at the Copa America.
Sandro joined Spurs from Internacional a year ago, following
the Brazillian club's victorious Libertadores Cup campaign.
