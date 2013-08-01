LONDON Aug 1 Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Valencia for striker Roberto Soldado, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The La Liga club's president, Amadeo Salvo, had said on Wednesday that the deal would be held up until a problem with the player's agents had been resolved.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Roberto Soldado subject to medical," Tottenham said on the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Media reports put the transfer fee at 30 million euros ($39.84 million) for Soldado, who scored 30 goals in 46 appearances for Valencia last season.

