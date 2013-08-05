LONDON Aug 5 Valencia striker Roberto Soldado has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur after passing a medical, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The clubs agreed last week to the transfer of the Spain international for 30 million euros ($39.85 million), a record for the north London team, subject to a medical.

He is now expected to make his debut for Spurs in a pre-season match at home to Espanyol on Saturday.

Soldado, who scored 30 goals in 46 appearances for Valencia last season and has been on target six times in 11 matches for Spain, joins fellow new recruits Paulinho and Nacer Chadli at Spurs.

Brazil midfielder Paulinho left Corinthians last month in a deal worth 17 million pounds ($25.96 million) while Belgium winger Chadli joined the Londoners from Dutch side Twente Enschede for a fee that media reports said was in the region of seven million pounds.

Spurs open their Premier League campaign at newcomers Crystal Palace on Aug. 18.

($1 = 0.7528 euros)

($1 = 0.6548 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)