Sept 1 Tottenham Hotspur have signed defensive midfielder Benjamin Stambouli from Montpellier for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Stambouli, 24, was a member of the team that won the Ligue 1 title in 2012.

He made 14 appearances for the French under-21 team and played 137 league games for Montpellier, scoring three goals. (Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Tony Jimenez)