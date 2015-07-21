LONDON, July 21 Defensive midfielder Benjamin Stambouli has left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to join Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the French champions said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old made 12 appearances after joining Spurs last September from Montpellier.

"I wasn't necessarily planning to leave the Premier League after one year but when a club with the stature of Paris Saint-Germain calls you, it makes your choice a lot easier," Stambouli said in a statement from PSG.

The former France under-21 player was a member of the Montpellier squad that won the Ligue 1 title in 2012.

PSG paid a fee of about six million pounds ($9.35 million) for Stambouli, according to British media reports.

"He is a French player who has already proved the impact that he can make in midfield both athletically and technically," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

"France is going to rediscover a player that was full of promises when he was playing in Ligue 1."

