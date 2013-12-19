Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Dec 19 Andros Townsend faces a spell on the sidelines after the Tottenham Hotspur winger injured his hamstring in Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup quarter-final defeat to West Ham United, according to the London club's caretaker manager Tim Sherwood.
Townsend suffered the injury in the 73rd minute and was immediately substituted, and Sherwood, who replaced the sacked Andre Villas-Boas on Monday, fears the 22-year-old England international could be ruled out for some time.
"It looks like it," he was reported as saying by the BBC. "It looks like he pulled up with a hamstring."
Townsend has made 14 league appearances for Spurs this season, having spent last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers, and made a spectacular start to his England career, scoring on debut in a World Cup qualifier against Montenegro in October.
Tottenham, who dismissed Villas-Boas following a series of poor results despite heavy investment on players, next play Southampton in a Premier League clash on Sunday. (Writing By Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.