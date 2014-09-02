LONDON, Sept 2 Tottenham Hotspur's England right back Kyle Walker, who has not played for the Premier League club since March, has had lower abdominal surgery.

"His pre-season preparations were disrupted by the abdominal injury and the decision to have surgery was taken following further medical assessment by specialists," Spurs said on their official website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"Kyle is good some days. On other days he has a bad feeling. We believe he may recover soon but we need to be calm with him because it is an injury that he has had for five months," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the 24-year-old. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)