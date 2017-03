LONDON May 29 Tottenham Hotspur have signed Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer from FC Cologne, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Cologne in 2012 from Austrian club LASK Linz, joined Tottenham for a fee of six million euros ($6.58 million), British media reported.

($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)