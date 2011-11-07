LONDON Nov 7 Manchester City's 2-0 Champions
League defeat at Bayern Munich was a turning point for the team
who have won all eight games they have played since, midfielder
Yaya Toure said on Monday.
That loss, their only setback in 17 matches this season, has
been over-shadowed by Carlos Tevez's refusal to follow manager
Roberto Mancini's instructions to warm up before coming on as a
second-half substitute.
Toure, speaking to Reuters in a museum on the banks of the
River Thames, said the defeat and events off the field that
night provided the catalyst for the side's winning run.
"I think that game was very very, important for us, so
important. Before that we had won against Tottenham, and beaten
some other teams and it was a good time to play against Munich.
"They are a very strong team, a very experienced team in the
Champions League and in Europe, and we learnt a lot from that
defeat -- it actually gave us a lot of confidence."
The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international agreed that
Tevez's refusal to play had affected his team mates.
"Yes, it was the turning point. We still don't know properly
what was behind that, but I think the most important thing from
that night was that the team grew up," he said.
"Everyone knows that Carlos Tevez is a fantastic player,
he's a very good captain, but we have done very well since then.
Now the decision is in the hands of the club and the club will
decide what happens next."
QUESTIONS ASKED
By the time of the defeat in Munich on Sept. 27, City had
won five of their opening six Premier League matches and drawn
the other. They had also drawn 1-1 with Napoli in the Champions
League and seen off holders Birmingham City in the League Cup.
But the loss raised questions over whether City were genuine
challengers for the Premier League or Champions League titles.
Results since, all without Tevez, indicate they are.
City are now five points clear at the top of the Premier
League having beaten champions and arch-rivals Manchester United
6-1 at Old Trafford, and Saturday's come-from-behind 3-2 win at
Queens Park Rangers was their fifth straight league victory.
Toure, now in his second season at the club, explained why
City have improved since finishing third last season.
"I have already played in a lot of derby games, for
Barcelona against Real Madrid, for Olympiakos, every city I have
played in I have played a derby, but the City-United one was
very special.
"I was very happy and very surprised to hear that it was the
first time United had lost 6-1 at home for many years, and that
was amazing because United are so tough at home.
"But the real story is that we have to keep working hard and
improving. We know we have a chance this year -- we might still
be a small team compared to United, Chelsea and Barcelona but at
the end of the season -- we will see."
He said City's improvement was also due to most of the
players having been together for over a year and the way Mancini
was managing the side.
"The communication between the players is so important and
you have to give the manager a lot of credit. Now it's a year
that we have lived together, and although some players are new,
it is amazing the way we have developed in the defence and in
the middle.
"You have to know each other a long time especially when you
see United, Chelsea or Barcelona: they don't change these areas
a lot -- you need to have the confidence there."
Toure is widely reported to be amongst the highest paid
players in the Premier League, earning over 225,000 pounds
($360,70) a week, but he said that leaving Barcelona last year
was still a gamble.
"Playing for City was a big challenge for me because City
was not such an interesting team like now, but now we have some
quality players and young players at the club, like Samir Nasri,
Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli.
"We did well in the transfer window and now I just hope we
keep getting the results and win a lot of trophies."
Toure was speaking at an event at the Design Museum where
Puma unveiled 10 new strips worn by the African countries they
kit out to mark the start of an exhibition on African art,
culture and sport.
