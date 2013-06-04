Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON, June 4 England under-21 winger Andros Townsend was banned and fined for betting offences by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday but he will still be available for the start of next season.
The Tottenham Hotspur player was fined 18,000 pounds ($27,500) but three months of his four-month ban were suspended until July 1, 2016, leaving him free to resume playing well in advance of the next campaign.
The suspension was backdated to May 23 when Townsend, who impressed on loan at relegated Premier League side Queens Park Rangers in the second half of last season, pulled out of the England under-21 squad for the European Championship in Israel.
In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com), the FA said Townsend was "charged for breaches of FA Rule E8(b) for misconduct in relation to betting, which he admitted and requested a personal hearing".
The rule states that players should not use or give to anyone else for betting purposes any information relating to football which they have learnt because of their position within the game and which is not publicly available. ($1 = 0.6537 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.