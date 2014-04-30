April 30 England winger Andros Townsend will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for 10 weeks with an ankle injury, Tottenham Hotspur announced on Wednesday.

Townsend, who has five caps for England, will undergo surgery on his left ankle on Thursday after damaging ligaments during Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The World Cup in Brazil starts on June 12. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)