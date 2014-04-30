Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
April 30 England winger Andros Townsend will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for 10 weeks with an ankle injury, Tottenham Hotspur announced on Wednesday.
Townsend, who has five caps for England, will undergo surgery on his left ankle on Thursday after damaging ligaments during Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League victory over Stoke City on Saturday.
The World Cup in Brazil starts on June 12. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)