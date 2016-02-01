Feb 1 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

1504 Dutchman De Jong joins LA Galaxy - report

Dutch midfielder Nigel De Jong has joined U.S. team Los Angeles Galaxy after mutually agreeing to end his contract with AC Milan, the Los Angeles Times reported.

1446 Hughes confirms move for Giannelli Imbula immient

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed the Potters are close to signing midfielder Giannelli Imbula from Portguese champions FC Porto.

"He's (Imbula) travelling as we speak and we hope to get done today," Hughes said at his news conference on Monday.

1358 Klopp says incomings unlikely at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said the Merseyside club are unlikely to add to the squad during deadline day.

"I don't think something will happen in terms of incomings," the German said.

1340 WEST BROM COMPLETE PRITCHARD LOAN DEAL

West Bromwich Albion have announced the loan signing of midfielder Alex Pritchard, who will spend the rest of the season at the Hawthorns, from Tottenham Hotspur.

1330 NEWCASTLE SIGN ROMA STRIKER DOUMBIA ON LOAN

Newcastle United have completed the loan signing of Ivory Coast international striker Seydou Doumbia from Roma until the end of the season, subject to the player receiving the appropriate visa, the Premier League club said.

The 28-year-old spent the first-half of the season on loan with CSKA Moscow, scoring eight goals in 19 appearances so far.

1317 GUARDIOLA TO TAKE OVER AS MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER THIS SUMMER

Pep Guardiola, who will leave German champions Bayern Munich at end of the season, has signed a three-year contract to take over as Manchester City manager in July, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Manuel Pellegrini will leave the job on June 30.

1300 MCGEADY JOINS SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY FOR REMAINDER OF THE SEASON

Everton winger Aiden McGeady has joined third tier side Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season. The Scotland international made just one appearance for Everton so far this season.

1251 MAN CITY'S ROBERTS SIGNS FOR CELTIC ON 18-MONTH LOAN

Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts will spend the next 18 months on loan at Celtic, the Scottish champions have confirmed. Roberts, 18, joined City from Fulham during the close season.

1230 TOTTENHAM'S FAZIO LOANED TO SEVILLA

Tottenham defender Federico Fazio has returned to Spanish side Sevilla for the rest of the season, the Premier League club has confirmed. Fazio, 28, joined Spurs from the La Liga club in 2014, but has made just one appearance this season.

1220 WERDER BREMEN SIGN TOTTENHAM YOUNGSTER

German side Werder Bremen have announced the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Milos Veljkovic.

The 20-year-old, who helped Serbia win the Under-20 World Cup in 2015, has signed a contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2019.

1215 VILLA'S GARDE DISAPPOINTED TO MISS OUT ON DOUMBIA

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has said he is disappointed to miss out on his two main targets in the January transfer window, after Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalnic was denied a work permit and striker Seydou Doumbia joined Newcastle on loan.

The manager also confirmed that no players would leave the club on deadline day.

1200 KUBAN KRASNODAR CANCEL ARSHAVIN CONTRACT

Former Arsenal and Russian international midfielder Andrei Arshavin has had his contract cancelled by Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, the club from the south of Russia announced on their website (www.fckuban.ru).

1130 NEWCASTLE SIGN ROMA'S DOUMBIA - BBC

Newcastle United have signed striker Seydou Doumbia from Italian Serie A club Roma on loan subject to a medical, the BBC reported.

Doumbia, 28, was already on loan, at CSKA Moscow, and scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Russian side in all competitions this season.

1050 AC MILAN RELEASE DUTCHMAN DE JONG

AC Milan have terminated defensive midfielder Nigel de Jong's contract, according to a statement on the Serie A club's website (www.acmilan.com).

De Jong, 31, made six appearances for the Italian club this season and is reportedly in talks over a move to Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

1015 CARDIFF SIGN DANISH STRIKER ZOHORE ON LOAN

English Championship side Cardiff City have signed striker Kenneth Zohore from KV Kortrijk, the Welsh club said on their website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

Zohore, 22, has represented Denmark from Under-17 through to Under-21 levels.

1010 NO DEADLINE DAY SIGNINGS AT SOUTHAMPTON, SAYS KOEMAN

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has said he is happy with the business the club has done in January and ruled out signing any players on deadline day.

The Saints signed striker Charlie Austin from Queens Park Rangers in January, their only major deal of the window.

0945 DEBUCHY, GNABRY COULD LEAVE ARSENAL, SAYS WENGER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said a move for right-back Mathieu Debuchy is unlikely though still possible, while midfielder Serge Gnabry could leave for the Championship, with two clubs interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan.

Wenger also said he is 99 percent sure Arsenal will not make a major signing before the window shuts at 2300 GMT.

0850 WEST BROM TO TAKE TOTTENHAM'S PRITCHARD ON LOAN

West Bromwich Albion have agreed to take Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alex Pritchard on loan until the end of the season, with the 22-year-old undergoing a medical at the West Midlands club, according to reports in the British media.

Pritchard, who has made one appearance for Spurs this season, impressed while on loan at Championship (second-tier) side Brentford last season.

