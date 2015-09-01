LONDON, Sept 1 A list of the major deadline day
transfers in the Premier League (estimated cost in millions of
dollars).
Player From To Fee
Anthony Martial Monaco Manchester United 55
Virgil van Dijk Celtic Southampton 17
Ramiro Funes Mori River Plate Everton 14
Michail Antonio Nottingham Forest West Ham 10
Obbi Oulare Club Bruges Watford 9
Glenn Murray Crystal Palace Bournemouth 6
Michael Hector Reading Chelsea 6
Nikica Jelavic Hull City West Ham 4
Papy Djilobodji Nantes Chelsea 4
Joleon Lescott West Brom Aston Villa 1
Victor Moses Chelsea West Ham Loan
Alex Song Barcelona West Ham Loan
