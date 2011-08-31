LONDON Aug 31 North London rivals Arsenal and
Tottenham Hotspur, who have both made poor starts to the season,
were the busiest clubs on a typically frenetic last day of
dealing before the close of the English transfer window at 2200
GMT on Wednesday.
Arsenal, with one point from their opening three games and
reeling from their 8-2 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday,
agreed terms with Werder Bremen's Germany international defender
Per Mertesacker on Wednesday.
They also signed Brazilian defender Andre Santos from
Fenerbahce and were reported to be trying to sign Israeli
international Yossi Benayoun from Chelsea, possibly on loan.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, widely criticised by his
club's fans for not investing in the team following the recent
departures of defender Gael Clichy, midfielder Cesc Fabregas and
forward Samir Nasri, also signed South Korea captain Park
Chu-young from Monaco on Tuesday.
Tottenham, who lost their opening two games to Manchester
United 3-0 and Manchester City 5-1, appeared to have resisted
Chelsea's latest efforts to prise Croatian Luka Modric from
White Hart Lane despite a reported offer of 35 million pounds
($56.99 million) plus striker Florent Malouda.
"He is staying here one million per cent," Spurs manager
Harry Redknapp told Sky Sports News, but there was plenty of
other movement at the club.
Spurs finalised England midfielder Scott Parker's move from
West Ham United, with former England winger David Bentley going
in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.
Honduras captain Wilson Palacios and England striker Peter
Crouch were also close to leaving Spurs and signing for Stoke
City, while Spurs' Scotland defender Alan Hutton and England
midfielder Jermaine Jenas were linked with moves to Aston Villa.
Another former England midfielder, Joe Cole, who had been
linked to a move to Villa, instead signed for Lille on loan for
the rest of the season.
Cole, one of the brightest and most gifted midfielders of
recent years, made only 11 starts for Liverpool after moving
there from Chelsea in July 2010 and has not played in any of
their early matches this season.
Denmark midfielder Christian Poulsen also left Liverpool,
joining French club Evian on a one-year deal. Like Cole, he
joined the Reds last year, but made only 12 appearances for the
club.
While they were leaving Anfield, Uruguay defender Sebastian
Coates joined from Montevideo club Nacional on a long-term deal
to become the club's sixth signing of the summer.
Promoted Queens Park Rangers, who have already signed 10
players during the transfer window, could increase that number.
After securing the signing of Newcastle's Joey Barton last
week, QPR were linked with moves for Spurs defender Sebastien
Bassong, Manchester City's Shaun Wright-Phillips and Sunderland
defender Anton Ferdinand.
One intriguing deal finalised was former England midfielder
Owen Hargreaves, released by Manchester United at the end of
last season after an injury-blighted career at Old Trafford,
moving to Manchester City.
City confirmed on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk) that he
had signed a one-year deal and would train with his new team
mates on Thursday.
