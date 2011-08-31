LONDON Aug 31 North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who have both made poor starts to the season, were the busiest clubs on a typically frenetic last day of dealing before the close of the English transfer window at 2200 GMT on Wednesday.

Arsenal, with one point from their opening three games and reeling from their 8-2 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday, agreed terms with Werder Bremen's Germany international defender Per Mertesacker on Wednesday.

They also signed Brazilian defender Andre Santos from Fenerbahce and were reported to be trying to sign Israeli international Yossi Benayoun from Chelsea, possibly on loan.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, widely criticised by his club's fans for not investing in the team following the recent departures of defender Gael Clichy, midfielder Cesc Fabregas and forward Samir Nasri, also signed South Korea captain Park Chu-young from Monaco on Tuesday.

Tottenham, who lost their opening two games to Manchester United 3-0 and Manchester City 5-1, appeared to have resisted Chelsea's latest efforts to prise Croatian Luka Modric from White Hart Lane despite a reported offer of 35 million pounds ($56.99 million) plus striker Florent Malouda.

"He is staying here one million per cent," Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told Sky Sports News, but there was plenty of other movement at the club.

Spurs finalised England midfielder Scott Parker's move from West Ham United, with former England winger David Bentley going in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

Honduras captain Wilson Palacios and England striker Peter Crouch were also close to leaving Spurs and signing for Stoke City, while Spurs' Scotland defender Alan Hutton and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas were linked with moves to Aston Villa.

Another former England midfielder, Joe Cole, who had been linked to a move to Villa, instead signed for Lille on loan for the rest of the season.

Cole, one of the brightest and most gifted midfielders of recent years, made only 11 starts for Liverpool after moving there from Chelsea in July 2010 and has not played in any of their early matches this season.

Denmark midfielder Christian Poulsen also left Liverpool, joining French club Evian on a one-year deal. Like Cole, he joined the Reds last year, but made only 12 appearances for the club.

While they were leaving Anfield, Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates joined from Montevideo club Nacional on a long-term deal to become the club's sixth signing of the summer.

Promoted Queens Park Rangers, who have already signed 10 players during the transfer window, could increase that number.

After securing the signing of Newcastle's Joey Barton last week, QPR were linked with moves for Spurs defender Sebastien Bassong, Manchester City's Shaun Wright-Phillips and Sunderland defender Anton Ferdinand.

One intriguing deal finalised was former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, released by Manchester United at the end of last season after an injury-blighted career at Old Trafford, moving to Manchester City.

City confirmed on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk) that he had signed a one-year deal and would train with his new team mates on Thursday.

($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Brian Homewood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories