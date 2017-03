LONDON, Aug 26 Manchester United signed Argentina winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a British record transfer fee of 59.7 million pounds ($98.76 million) on Tuesday. Here are the top 10 most expensive transfers in British soccer history. 1) Angel Di Maria - Real Madrid to Manchester United for 59.7 million pounds ($98.76 million) in 2014. 2) Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea for 50 million pounds in 2011. 3) Mesut Ozil - Real Madrid to Arsenal for 42.4 million pounds in 2013. 4) Sergio Aguero - Atletico Madrid to Manchester City for 38 million pounds in 2011. 5) Juan Mata - Chelsea to Manchester United for 37.1 million pounds in 2014. 6) Andy Carroll - Newcastle United to Liverpool for 35 million pounds in 2011. 7) Alexis Sanchez - Barcelona to Arsenal for 35 million pounds in 2014. 8) Robinho - Real Madrid to Manchester City for 32.5 million pounds in 2008. 9) Eden Hazard - Lille to Chelsea for 32 million pounds in 2012. 10) Diego Costa - Atletico Madrid to Chelsea for 32 million pounds in 2014. (Compiled by Sam Holden)