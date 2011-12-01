LONDON Dec 1 The heart-warming tale of a
football match played on a First World War battlefield during a
Christmas truce in 1914 will be honoured by young players from
four of Europe's top clubs this week in the Belgian town of
Ypres.
The Christmas Truce tournament which starts on Friday and is
organised by the Premier League features junior sides from
English champions Manchester United, Bundesliga side Borussia
Dortmund, Genk from Belgium and and France's Lens.
Former United and Scotland striker Brian McClair, now the
director of the club's Youth Academy, is leading the United
contingent to the tournament.
"I think it's important to understand that football has a
wonderful power to build bridges," McClair, who won four league
titles with United, said in a statement.
"Certainly the visit to the Menin Gate will be very thought-
provoking for them and will be a point in their life where they
will be able to look back and say, `I'm glad I did that'.
"I'm sure it will be humbling, but it will also be of great
benefit. They are going to be given the time to pause and
reflect what happens when others go and fight for a bigger
cause."
United's players will leave footballs on the site of the
Christmas Truce and lay a wreath at the Menin Gate -- the
memorial to the 56,000 British and Empire soldiers who died in
on the battlefields of Ypres but have no known grave.
The Christmas Truce on the Western Front in 1914 was a
series of spontaneous ceasefires in which British, German and
French soldiers rose from their trenches to exchange gifts in
"No man's land."
There have been various accounts of a football match played
between German and English soldiers during the break in
hostilities.
"It's also going to be interesting for them to see how
football transcended all of that for a short while," McClair
said. "They know that Manchester United players were involved in
the Great War and some of the boys have been tracing back family
relatives who were there."
