(Writes through with reaction, additional quotes)
By Keith Weir
LONDON, June 13 Pay television broadcaster BSkyB
and former state telecoms company BT will share
live domestic rights to English Premier League soccer from next
year in a deal that has jumped in value 70 percent.
They agreed to a three-year contract worth 3.018 billion
pounds ($4.70 billion) that cements the Premier League's
position as the most valuable domestic soccer competition in the
world.
BSkyB, partly owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp,
has broadcast the Premier League for two decades and has used
the relationship to build a TV business that has more than 10
million customers, close to half of British households.
BSkyB will spend 760 million pounds a year for rights to 116
games.
The real surprise was BT's decision to invest an annual 246
million pounds for 38 matches -- ousting U.S.-owned ESPN
as the second broadcaster of Premier League action.
BT said it planned to launch a new soccer channel to carry
the games and would offer them over its fibre network and on
other platforms.
"BT is already investing 2.5 billion pounds in fibre
broadband. Securing Premier League rights fits naturally with
this as consumers increasingly want to buy their broadband and
entertainment services from a single provider," said BT Chief
Executive Ian Livingston.
Analysts said BT could pose a strong challenge to BSkyB's
position as the dominant sports-content supplier.
"We see BT as a more dangerous competitor than ESPN and
there may be a risk BT seeks to acquire more sports content,"
said UBS analyst Polo Tang.
CLUBS CASH IN
Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore said he was
delighted to have secured such a good deal when Britain was
struggling in recession.
"I was as surprised as anybody - there was a bit of a gasp
in the room when we read out the number," said Scudamore, after
an auction involving sealed bids.
The 70 percent increase outstrips the 52 percent rise
obtained by the German Football League under a deal struck in
April with Sky Deutschland, which also partly owned
by Murdoch's News Corp.
The windfall is timely as soccer clubs need to move toward
break-even or ultimately risk exclusion from European
competitions such as the Champions' League.
Scudamore said he hoped clubs would not just spend the money
on wages for players - who already get 70 percent of the
league's revenue - but also invest in stadiums and training of
young players and clean up their finances.
"Priority No. 1 is to attract and retain top talent ... but
some of it ought to be used in my view to reduce some of the
losses," he said.
The Premier League generates an additional 1.3 billion
pounds from overseas TV deals and will be negotiating new
three-year deals around the globe in the coming months.
"By December we will know where are internationally. Some of
our international markets could be soft," said Scudamore.
($1 = 0.6418 British pounds)
(Editing by Neil Maidment, Elaine Hardcastle and Steve
Orlofsky)