LONDON Aug 13 Former England striker Gary Lineker kept a long-standing vow to present BBC's Match of the Day programme in his underpants on Saturday.

With co-presenters Alan Shearer and Ian Wright giggling in the background, a straight-faced Lineker introduced the first show of the new Premier League season sporting only a pair of white boxer shorts emblazoned with the club badge of Leicester City.

The 55-year-old had promised to shed most of his clothes for the show if Leicester, the team he supports, won the league title last season. Claudio Ranieri's 5,000-1 outsiders went on to finish 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

The new campaign did not start quite so well for Ranieri's men on Saturday as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at promoted Hull City.

Lineker scored 95 goals in 187 league starts for Leicester between 1978 and 1985 before leaving his first club for spells at Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

The prolific marksman also netted 48 times in 80 appearances for England. (Editing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Susanna Twidale)