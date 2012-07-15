LONDON, July 15 Manchester United manager Alex
Ferguson is willing to sell out-of-favour striker Dimitar
Berbatov for five million pounds ($7.77 million), the Bulgarian
said on Sunday.
Berbatov, who has scored a record 48 goals for Bulgaria, has
lost his starting spot at United even though the club took up an
extra year's option on his contract in March. He joined United
from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 for 30.7 million pounds.
"I read the papers and I see they say 10 million pounds is
my price. I go and talk with Sir Alex, and he says to me five
million," the 31-year-old Berbatov wrote on his Facebook page.
"So who is telling the truth, what do you think? I love this
club but I am not going to be useful to anyone if I am not
playing. And I want to play.
"But for unknown reasons it's not going to happen, or my
chances will be limited, so it's better for everyone if we say
goodbye."
Berbatov scored 14 goals in his first season at United and
found the target 12 times in his second season before finishing
the following campaign as top goalscorer with 22.
However, last season he found himself behind Wayne Rooney,
Danny Welbeck and Javier Hernandez in the pecking order for a
starting place as Ferguson admitted earlier this year that he
would not be able to guarantee the Bulgarian regular first-team
action.
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
(Writing by John Mehaffey, editing by Pritha Sarkar)