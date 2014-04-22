London, April 22 Odds for next next permanent Manchester United manager following departure of David Moyes on Tuesday:

5/2 Louis van Gaal

4/1 Jurgen Klopp

11/2 Ryan Giggs

10/1 Alex Ferguson

14/1 Carlos Quieroz

16/1 Diego Simeone

20/1 Antonio Conte

20/1 Fabio Capello

20/1 Laurent Blanc

25/1 Guus Hiddink

25/1 Carlo Ancelotti

25/1 Frank de Boer

33/1 Pep Guardiola

33/1 Roberto Martinez

33/1 Maricio Pochettino

33/1 Gary Neville

40/1 Jose Mourinho

40/1 Michael Laudrup

50/1 Marco Bielsa

50/1 Andre Villas Boas

66/1 Brendan Rodgers

66/1 Cesare Prandelli

66/1 Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

80/1 Mark Hughes

These odds, supplied by British bookmaker William Hill, for the Manchester United manager on the first day of next season.

(Compiled by Mitch Phillips)