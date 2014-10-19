LONDON Oct 19 Manchester United defender Daley Blind says his team mates are adapting to Louis van Gaal's Dutch style of play and it is only a matter of time before they start reaping the rewards of their new look.

After making a slow start to the season, United have found their feet in recent weeks, winning their last two Premier League matches.

Although United showed plenty of attacking flamboyance during their resurgence, Van Gaal, who took charge during the close season, called on his side to be more balanced at both ends of the pitch.

Blind, who signed from Ajax Amsterdam during the close season, said the players are adjusting to the new philosophy.

"We had a tough start but the last few games were good," Blind told The Sun newspaper.

"The loss away to Leicester was a blow but for the rest, I can see a positive line of progression. We are trying to build up our plays starting in defence. That is something that's not common in England but at United we want to do it like that and it takes some time to develop a new style.

"I am used to it because Ajax and Holland play like that. I am sure we will adapt to it in a good way at United too. I think we are improving every day."

The 24-year-old Dutchman jumped at the chance to link-up with Van Gaal, who guided the Netherlands to the semi-finals of this year's World Cup, and he is enjoying playing his trade in the Premier League.

"It was a busy summer for me, with a lot of things happening that I will never forget," he added.

"But I have managed to stay focused on my football and playing games for United is a fantastic feeling, I really enjoy it.

"But it's also great being on the training ground with players of this level. Of course, I sense the level is higher but it's up to me to adapt and I think it's a step I can take."

United, who have 11 points from seven games and trail leaders Chelsea by 11 points, travel to West Bromwich Albion on Monday. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Julien Pretot)