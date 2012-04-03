By Mark Meadows
| LONDON, April 3
LONDON, April 3 David de Gea's recent good form
could be a key element in Manchester United retaining their
Premier League title after the previously jittery Spaniard
showed he is not the latest goalkeeping dud signed by Alex
Ferguson.
The 21-year-old made three excellent saves in Monday's 2-0
win at Blackburn Rovers which sent the champions five points
clear of second-placed Manchester City with seven games left.
In the corresponding fixture in December, when lowly
Blackburn won 3-2 at Old Trafford, De Gea was all over the place
and gave United fans nightmare recollections of misfits down the
years such as Massimo Taibi and Roy Carroll.
Apart from the great Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar,
who retired last year, Ferguson has a poor record in picking
keepers with Fabien Barthez and Mark Bosnich among those who
also largely flopped.
De Gea, the 18 million pound ($28.83 million) signing from
Atletico Madrid, whose gangly frame contrasts with the girth of
Schmeichel, has won his manager over.
"David de Gea made three fantastic saves to keep us in the
game," Ferguson told Sky Sports.
"David has done his bit for the team. He has really grown in
stature the boy. He was outstanding."
Part of the reason for De Gea's improvement possibly lies
with the fact that Anders Lindegaard, his rival for the
goalkeeping jersey all season, has been out with injury in
recent weeks therefore guaranteeing him a start.
Ferguson was previously rotating his keepers but it did
little to boost De Gea's confidence when he was trying to get
used to the extra pace of the Premier League.
De Gea has also had a settled pair of centre backs in front
of him of late, with Jonny Evans and Rio Ferdinand finding form
at the right time for United.
Liverpool's Pepe Reina is in shaky form and could even open
the door for De Gea to grab the third goakeeping spot in Spain's
Euro 2012 squad.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
(Editing by John Mehaffey)