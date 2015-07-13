Soccer-Woodgate returns to Middlesbrough as first-team coach
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 13 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been named in the Premier League club's squad for a pre-season tour of the United States despite reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old former Atletico Madrid player has been linked with a move to Real after goalkeeper Iker Casillas ended his 16-season spell at the Bernabeu by joining Porto.
De Gea was named in United's 26-man squad for the trip to the U.S. where the Old Trafford club will play four games in the international Champions Cup.
However, second-choice United goalkeeper Victor Valdes has not travelled and Brazilian right back Rafael, who has been linked with a move to Benfica as part of a swap deal for Argentina winger Nicolas Gaitan, was also not included. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.