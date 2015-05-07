Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON May 7 Manchester United have agreed to sign Dutch international forward Memphis Depay, his club PSV Eindhoven said on Thursday.
"PSV has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Memphis," PSV said on their website. (editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".