July 16 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has done little to dampen speculation that Argentine winger Angel Di Maria could leave the club, a year after moving to Old Trafford for a British record transfer fee.

British media have reported that Di Maria, who joined United for 59.7 million pounds ($93.35 million) last year, is a target for French club Paris Saint Germain and that his wife is unhappy living in the northwest of England.

Van Gaal, while keen to keep the 27-year-old, was unsure if he would stay.

"We shall see," the Dutchman told reporters in Seattle when asked whether he expected Di Maria to be with the club for the next English Premier League season.

"In football it's a process and I have said that many times. It's not clear in one day. It's a process for Di Maria, for United and we shall see.

"For now he's still a member of United and he has told me he shall come on 25 July."

Di Maria played for Argentina in the recently completed Copa America and was given permission to join the club's pre-season tour of North America later this month. ($1 = 0.6395 pounds) (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)