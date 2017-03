LONDON Aug 26 Manchester United smashed the British transfer record when they signed Argentina winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for 59.7 million pounds ($98.79 million) on Tuesday.

The Premier League club announced the deal on their website (www.manutd.com) with the fee breaking the British record of 50 million pounds that Chelsea paid Liverpool for Spain striker Fernando Torres in 2011.

($1 = 0.6043 British Pounds) (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)