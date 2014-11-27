LONDON Nov 27 Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has played 60 minutes in a reserve match and could return to manager Louis van Gaal's injury-hit back line against Hull City on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international has struggled with a succession of niggling injuries this season, giving Van Gaal a major headache with Phil Jones, Rafael, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo also sidelined for long spells.

"It's nice to get 60-odd minutes under my belt," the 26-year-old Evans told MUTV.

"It's been a long time coming. I didn't expect to be out this long so I'm pleased to get some minutes. I thought the lads played well and it was an enjoyable game to be part of.

"I've been training for a week or two now but it's taking me time to get my fitness up as I've been out for so long."

Evans is United's longest-serving defender following the departures of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra at the end of last season.

Argentine Rojo has also started training again after recovering from a dislocated shoulder but will not be ready to face Hull.

Van Gaal played 19-year-old Paddy McNair and Tyler Blackett, 20, in the 2-1 win at Arsenal on Saturday which lifted United to fourth in the table. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)