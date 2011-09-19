LONDON, Sept 19 Patrice Evra saw enough during
Sunday's entertaining 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford
to predict that the London club, rather than Manchester City,
will be Manchester United's main Premier League title rivals
this season.
Chelsea had 20 attempts at goal during a rip-roaring contest
and, but for some wasteful finishing, could have halted United's
early-season charge which has returned maximum points from their
first five games, their best start for 26 years.
"It was like a boxing fight, I give you and you give me
back. It was really strange," United left back Evra said of an
absorbing contest which contained magnificent attacking from
both sides -- a vivid contrast to the tight affairs often served
up when top-four clubs clash.
"I have a lot of respect for Chelsea. People talk about City
and us but I always say Chelsea are our most difficult opponents
as you can see.
"They didn't come here just to defend but they attacked and
looked to score goals and create chances. I couldn't believe the
goal didn't go in from Fernando Torres. Maybe God was with us."
Torres sliced a shot wide of a gaping net with 10 minutes
remaining when a Chelsea goal could have caused some jitters in
a United defence who were often stretched by the movement of the
adventurous visitors.
While United looked full of goals, they did offer Chelsea
plenty of opportunities. Manager Alex Ferguson described the
display as careless and Evra agreed that the champions, who lead
the table by two points from City with Chelsea five points back,
will have to tighten up.
"Maybe for the first time, we didn't control all the game,"
Evra told Manchester United TV. "Five wins is a good start but I
always want more. I'm happy to win but I hope in the next league
game, against Stoke, we create more and not try to rush things.
"I think we tried to rush things and gave the ball away too
easily. It's why I'm not so happy. I'm happy because there's a
lot of positive things and we scored three times against Chelsea
but, if we want to win the league and win every game, we have to
perform better than on Sunday."
While Chelsea's Andre Villas-Boas was left to pick over a
first defeat since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, the
Portuguese remained upbeat about Chelsea's response to going 3-0
down by halftime.
"I am very happy with how our team reacted to such a
negative half-time result and we showed commitment and desire to
turn things around," he told Chelsea's website
(www.chelseaafc.com).
"It's good the team is able to assume responsibility for
things not going their way and coming back to try to get
something at Old Trafford when Man United are in such a
goalscoring spree.
"It takes some balls for the players to assume this kind of
game when they come back for the second half."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)