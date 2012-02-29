LONDON Feb 29 English Premier League
champions Manchester United have set up a page on Facebook
showcasing the history of the most successful club in English
soccer.
The new format shows fans a timeline going back to the
formation of the club in 1878 when they were known as Newton
Heath LYR (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway).
"Manchester United is proud to be one of the first global
brands launching a new Facebook Page," said Commercial Director
Richard Arnold.
United, who have won the English league title a record 19
times, have a global following estimated at more than 300
million people.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Clare Fallon)