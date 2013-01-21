LONDON Jan 21 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has been asked by the FA for his observations in relation to comments he made about officials after Tottenham Hotspur's late equaliser against the Premier League leaders on Sunday, an FA spokesman said on Monday.

Ferguson berated assistant referee Simon Beck for not giving his side a penalty following a foul on striker Wayne Rooney, an incident that could have given the visitors a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead.

"It was a clear penalty kick on Wayne Rooney but in no way was the linesman going to give that," Ferguson told Sky Sports.

Ferguson has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to the FA's enquiry. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)